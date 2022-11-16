Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) to Hold

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Winc Stock Performance
Shares of WBEV stock traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.45. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,442. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Winc has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 11.72.
About Winc
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
