Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) to Hold

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Winc alerts:

Winc Stock Performance

Shares of WBEV stock traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.45. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,442. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Winc has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 11.72.

Institutional Trading of Winc

About Winc

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Winc during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Winc by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Winc during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.