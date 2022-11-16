Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 474.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXR.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,561. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

