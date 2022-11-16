Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.33

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$152.33 and traded as high as C$163.63. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$161.51, with a volume of 804,037 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$157.28.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$110.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

About Canadian National Railway

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.