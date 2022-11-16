Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $199.99 and last traded at $199.99. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.72.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

