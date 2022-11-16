Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Trading Up 0.3 %
CGIX stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.