Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,065. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

