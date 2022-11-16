Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 576,467 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.78. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.65. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $221.54.

