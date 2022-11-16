Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 82 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded down $12.43 on Wednesday, reaching $333.82. 4,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.48. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

