Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,464 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,164,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,260 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,029,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 320,453 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $10,128,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $9,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

BSY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 5,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,092. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.