Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.50 ($5.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.2 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 379,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,343,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.