Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $30,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.03. 2,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $346.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

