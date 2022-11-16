Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 204,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $144.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,606. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.