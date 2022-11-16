Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Sony Group Company Profile

NYSE:SONY traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 6,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

