Capstone Copper (CS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capstone Copper (TSE: CS):

11/1/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Capstone Copper is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

11/1/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

10/26/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

10/13/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

10/13/2022 – Capstone Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.50.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.54. 823,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,699. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

