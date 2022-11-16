Cartier Iron Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 18th (OTCMKTS:CRTIF)

Shares of Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 18th.
Cartier Iron Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRTIF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,327. Cartier Iron has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Cartier Iron
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cartier Iron (CRTIF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.