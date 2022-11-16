Cartier Iron Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 18th (OTCMKTS:CRTIF)

Shares of Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 18th.

Cartier Iron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTIF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,327. Cartier Iron has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Cartier Iron alerts:

About Cartier Iron

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cartier Iron Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.