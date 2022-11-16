CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CASI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CASI opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
