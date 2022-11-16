Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.5% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

