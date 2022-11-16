Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,687,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 18,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,797. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.
