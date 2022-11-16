Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.72. 10,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $110.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.