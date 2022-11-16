Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given New SEK 145 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 150 to SEK 145 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $11.81 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

