CB Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CBFV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

