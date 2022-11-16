CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBFV has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 5,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

