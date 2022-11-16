Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,571,500 shares trading hands.
Cereplast Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39.
About Cereplast
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
