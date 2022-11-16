ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 31,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,672,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

