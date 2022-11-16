Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
