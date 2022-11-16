Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

