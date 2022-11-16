Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Trading Down 4.3%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 1,040,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,810,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).
Chill Brands Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.64.
About Chill Brands Group
Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It also provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.
