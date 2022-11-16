China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
China Merchants Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.
About China Merchants Bank
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
