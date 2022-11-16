China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.58

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Resources Cement from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

About China Resources Cement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.4072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

(Get Rating)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.