China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.58

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Resources Cement from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
