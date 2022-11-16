ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $37.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
