Choreo LLC Buys 12,045 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

