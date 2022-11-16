Choreo LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.79. 28,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.