Choreo LLC Has $16.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWM stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.54.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.