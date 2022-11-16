Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 116,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,359. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.