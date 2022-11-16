Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,323 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $26,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 1,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

