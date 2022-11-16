Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,086,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

