Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 32.1% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 34.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Shares of BA opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average is $145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $232.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

