Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 14.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.