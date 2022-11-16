Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 133,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

