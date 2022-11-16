Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

