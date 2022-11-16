Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 194,053 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,053 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

