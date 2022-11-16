Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock valued at $195,303,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

