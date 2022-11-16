Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 416,682 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,682 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

