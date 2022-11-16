Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average is $280.00. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

