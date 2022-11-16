Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 74,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 507,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

