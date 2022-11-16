Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

