Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.29-13.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.51-3.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 24,177,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,646,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

