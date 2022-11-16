Citigroup Boosts Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $51.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,411,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

