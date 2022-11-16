Citigroup Boosts Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Price Target to €13.00

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Nordex Stock Performance
Shares of Nordex stock remained flat at $10.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.
Nordex Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordex (NRDXF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.