Citigroup Boosts Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Price Target to €13.00

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Nordex Stock Performance

Shares of Nordex stock remained flat at $10.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.