Citigroup Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $65.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

PFG stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

