Citigroup Cuts Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $30.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $848.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 21,236 shares of company stock valued at $361,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth $16,630,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Merus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.